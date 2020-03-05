Miami Beach officials ask residents to reduce water use after water main break

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach city officials are asking residents for a 24-hour water reduction.

The request came after city contractors hit a 42-inch wastewater main located on Michigan Avenue, just north of Lincoln Road on Monday.

The break has been causing increased flows throughout the remainder of the system, and a 30-inch wastewater force main ruptured at 28th Street and Pine Tree Drive on Thursday morning.

“We anticipate those repairs to be complete sometime tonight or early tomorrow morning to where we can return flows on Michigan Avenue and take the demands off the older infrastructure,” Roy Coley, the Director of Public Works for Miami Beach, said.

The voluntary water reduction applies to residents north of Lincoln Road through Bal Harbor Village for the next 24 hours.

