MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach police officer who accidentally shot a fellow officer during a chaotic confrontation on the Venetian Causeway last year has been suspended and is facing termination.

Officer Shenaqua Stringer was relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation, police said.

The disciplinary action comes months after she was nearly promoted while still under investigation for the March 2024 incident.

Body camera footage obtained by 7News from the scene showed Stringer struggling with a suspect believed to be armed. Officer Fabio Bolanos arrived to assist when Stringer’s gun discharged, striking Bolanos in the leg.

The suspect was later found to be holding a metallic lighter, not a weapon.

Although the State Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence, officials noted Stringer did not have her body-worn camera activated at the time of the shooting.

Bolanos has since returned to duty and has filed a lawsuit against the City of Miami Beach.

