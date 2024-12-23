WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach police officer has been relieved of duty after being arrested on a domestic battery charge over the weekend, officials said.

Officer Jonathan Blanco was taken into custody by Homestead Police on a misdemeanor charge and has since bonded out of jail.

According to the arrest report, Homestead PD arrived at a home on Friday night after Blanco’s girlfriend told police he “pushed (her), causing her to fall backwards into the door frame, causing (her) to cut her left forearm.”

Officials said Blanco then left the home. He surrendered himself to officials on Saturday.

The Miami Beach Police Department confirmed the arrest and said Blanco, who has been with the department since 2019, was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The Miami Beach Police Department is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Blanco,” said Officer Christopher Bess, the department’s public information officer. “In accordance with departmental policy, Mr. Blanco has been relieved of duty–pending the outcome of the investigation led by the Homestead Police Department.”

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

Over the weekend, another officer, Miami Police Lt. Thomas Carroll, also bonded out of jail after he was accused of domestic violence.

According to the arrest report, Carroll’s wife said she and her husband were arguing when he “intentionally spit on the victim 10 times” and then “slapped the victim two times in the face.” The victim ran out of the house, and that’s when she contacted police.

Carroll, who was at one point assistant chief of police, was relieved of duty after his arrest, pending further investigation.

As he bonded out of jail Sunday night, Carroll kept quiet as he walked to his car.

Court records show Carroll has entered a not guilty plea.

Both men will appear in court in late January.

