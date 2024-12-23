HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach police officer has been relieved of duty after being arrested on a domestic battery charge over the weekend, officials said.

Officer Jonathan Blanco was taken into custody by Homestead police on a misdemeanor charge and has since bonded out of jail.

The Miami Beach Police Department confirmed the arrest and said Blanco, who has been with the department since 2019, was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The Miami Beach Police Department is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Blanco,” said Officer Christopher Bess, the department’s public information officer. “In accordance with departmental policy, Mr. Blanco has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation led by the Homestead Police Department.”

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

