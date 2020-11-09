Miami Beach neighborhood deals with more flooding from Tropical Storm Eta

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Another South Florida neighborhood is dealing with some serious flooding following Tropical Storm Eta.

Residents in a Miami Beach neighborhood near Royal Palm Avenue and 46th Street woke up on Monday to several inches of storm runoff.

Neighbors are airing out their frustrations as they once again deal with submerged roads.

“This block has been notorious for being just impossible — and impassable — when we’ve had big storms,” said resident Ellen Goldberg.

They hope the pumps placed in their area will remove all of the standing water.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.