MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputy Chief Wayne Jones is expected to be officially appointed as the successor to current Police Chief Richard Clements. This historic decision would make Chief Jones the first Black police chief in the history of Miami Beach.

At 9 a.m., the announcement is scheduled to take place during Wednesday’s Miami Beach City Commission meeting at Miami Beach City Hall, located at 1700 Convention Center Drive.

Jones has spent 27 years with the Miami Beach Police Department, diligently working his way up the ranks to the esteemed position of deputy chief.

Upon the appointment, Clements, who has served the Miami Beach Police Department for 33 years, is anticipated to continue as an advisor to Jones until his retirement later this year. This seamless transition is expected to ensure guidance for the new police chief.

