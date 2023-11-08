MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The top two candidates for Miami Beach Mayor will have to campaign for a little while longer because they’re headed to a runoff.

The contest will pit Commissioner Steven Meiner against former three-term Commissioner Michael Gongora.

Neither candidates cracked the 50 + 1% threshold Tuesday evening to avoid the Nov. 21 runoff election.

The pair advances to the next round, handily defeating former MTV executive Bill Roedy and former commissioner and state representative Michael Grieco.

Incumbent Mayor Dan Gelber was term-limited and couldn’t run again.

