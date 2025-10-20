MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As voters in Miami Beach get ready to voice their choice, the race for the city’s next mayor is already underway. Here’s a look at the two candidates, in their own words.

On Nov. 4, Miami Beach residents will have the chance to evaluate where the city stands and choose to stay the course.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner is running to keep his job, as outgoing Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez hopes to convince voters that she can do a better one.

“Well, we’ve accomplished so much in less than two years, and we have momentum on our side, and there’s so much more that I want to accomplish,” said Meiner.

“Miami Beach is at a crossroads,” said Rosen Gonzalez.

Both candidates agree the city has managed to get a handle on one of its biggest problems — crime — managing to clean up its streets, especially after years of having a reputation as a spring break party spot.

“We finally gained control of our streets after many years of battling spring break, and we told the entire world not to come to Miami Beach, but we’ve never really told them to come back,” said Rosen Gonzalez.

“We finally solved spring break. Instead of shootings and violence on our streets, we had calm and beautiful,” said Meiner.

But some businesses are feeling the pinch by the decrease in foot traffic. That’s something Rosen Gonzalez wants to tackle if she wins.

“So, right now, a lot of our streets are empty. We’re down $100 million in economic activity for the past fiscal year, and our businesses are suffering,” she said.

Meiner touted his record in keeping city spending down and taxes lower.

“We returned money to our residents. First time we’ve returned surplus funds in 20 years. We lowered our tax mileage rate; we just did a tax cut, first time in 10 years,” he said.

Meiner said that under his leadership, money is flowing back to Miami Beach.

“Capital is starting to come in here in a big way. People are investing in Miami Beach because they believe in our city, they believe in my leadership,” he said.

But Rosen Gonzalez said small businesses are being forgotten.

“As you can see, here on Lincoln Road where we are, you have entire blocks that are shuttered, so our small business community is suffering,” she said.

Both candidates said they are the person to lead the City of Miami Beach into the next few years.

“What I represent is the ability to be an ambassador for Miami Beach, and I think we’re going to run cutting-edge marketing campaigns,” said Rosen Gonzalez.

“This is an incredibly healthy city. We’re getting healthier, and this has all happened in the last two years under my leadership,” said Meiner.

Early voting begins Monday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 4.

