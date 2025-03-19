MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A controversial proposal to end the lease for a Miami Beach theater has been withdrawn.

Creatives and members of the filmmaking community made their voices heard during a meeting Wednesday morning as Miami Beach commissioners debated the fate of a movie theater caught in the middle of controversy.

The controversy started after the Oscar-winning film, No Other Land, sold out screenings at the cinema last week as well as this week.

The documentary, made by a team including Palestinian activist Basel Adra as well as Israeli journalist Yuva Abraham, is said to portray the “destruction of Palestinian villages in the West Bank at the hands of the Israeli military.”

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, who is Jewish, demanded the film be pulled from Miami Beach’s O Cinema theater, calling its content antisemitic and threatening to cut their lease.

A commission meeting was held Wednesday morning, with commissioners engaging in heated debate.

His controversial proposals drew a large crowd of both commissioners and attendees, most of whom voiced their opposition.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Steve Meiner has come forward and officially revoked his decision.

Instead, he deferred an alternative proposal to encourage the theater to show films that show a balanced view of the war in the Middle East.

Meiner became emotional as he revoked his proposal, citing the amount of backlash and hate mail he had received.

