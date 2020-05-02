Miami Beach mayor says beaches to stay closed until COVID-19 cases decrease

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As parks, marinas and golf courses reopen across South Florida, the mayor of Miami Beach’s said the city is staying the course when it comes to their beaches.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber discussed what he described as the need to remain vigilant during an interview with CNN, Saturday night.

“We know what will happen if we reopen our beaches. Tens of thousands of people will come,” he said. “It will look like spring break did at the beginning of March, which was obviously terrible, so we’re not going to rush into this exit of this pandemic.”

Gelber said two things need to happen before beaches reopen: There has to a downward trajectory of cases that can be managed and controlled, and there also has to be contact tracing to identify and stop any spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

