MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Filmmakers and creatives are speaking out against a controversial proposal by the Miami Beach mayor that placed a South Florida theater in the middle of controversy.

Several meetings were set to be held in Miami Beach on Tuesday to discuss Mayor Steven Meiner’s proposal to shut down a theater for screening a film depicting the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Oscar-winning film, No Other Land, is expected to have sold out screenings this week alone.

The documentary, made by a team including Palestinian activist Basel Adra as well as Israeli journalist Yuva Abraham, promised to provide a “harrowing account of the systematic onslaught of destruction of Palestinian villages in the West Bank at the hands of the Israeli military.”

“We made this film, Palestinians and Israelis, because together, our voices are stronger. We see each other,” Yuval Abraham said while accepting the award.

However, the film is also facing controversy from officials in Miami Beach, claiming the content is antisemitic.

Last week, Mayor Steven Meiner, who is Jewish, demanded the film be pulled from Miami Beach’s O Cinema theater, threatening to cut their lease.

In a letter to O Cinema, he wrote:

“The film director’s comments at the Oscars prove the antisemitic nature of the film, using Jew-hatred propaganda and lies such as ‘ethnic cleansing.’”

In a resolution put forth by the mayor, the city states its “desire to identify a new tenant/grantee to operate the movie theater located on the premises that more accurately reflects the city’s values.”

The proposal to terminate O Cinema’s lease has been met with its share of backlash from residents and filmmakers.

Monday afternoon, Meiner and city commissioners received an open letter from more than 600 members of the international filmmaking community, calling the mayor’s effort an attack on freedom of expression. Among them was Miami native Barry Jenkins, who directed the award-winning film Moonlight in 2017.

City commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez was also displeased with the film. However, she says censorship is not the answer, writing regarding the theater:

“It has a longstanding commitment to the Jewish community, and knee-jerk reactions that threaten its future will lead to costly legal battles that waste taxpayer dollars.”

Initially, O Cinema CEO Vivian Marthell promised to cancel the film, writing:

This film has exposed a rift which makes us unable to do the thing we’ve always sought out to do which is to foster thoughtful conversations about cinematic works.

However, the day after Marthell’s letter was released, screenings for the film went on as scheduled for the rest of the week.

The theater held a separate press conference at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, discussing the future of the film, as well as concerns raised by Meiner’s proposal.

“We’re here today to make one thing really clear,” said Vivian Marthell, co-founder and CEO of O Cinema. “O Cinema will not be silenced, and neither will our community. This is about more than just a film; it is about the fundamental right to free expression, artistic integrity, and the role of independent cinemas in our community.”

Members of various organizations, including civil rights and censorship groups, were present during the meeting, speaking out against the city’s threat to defund and evict the cinema.

“Threatening to evict a theater for showing a film is clearly an act of censorship, plain and simple,” said Mitch Kaplan, founder of Books and Books. “It violates the very principles of free speech and artistic expression that are foundational to our democracy.”

City Mayor Steve Meiner and city commissioners are set to host a virtual town hall Tuesday afternoon. It will be the first time he speaks in public about his controversial proposal.

