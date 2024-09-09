MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach officials are releasing new details into the man who pointed a rifle atop his Miami Beach condo balcony last week.

Officials said the man, who hasn’t been identified, was Baker Acted.

Miami Beach Police said they responded to several reports from neighbors of a man who was allegedly pointing a rifle outside of a unit at 1200 West Ave., just before 4 p.m., Friday.

Officials and SWAT team officers swarmed the street with armored vehicles, eventually de-escalating the situation once negotiators got into contact with the man.

The man has since been taken into a mental health facility for further evaluation.

