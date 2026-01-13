MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 21-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted second-degree murder and possession of child sexual abuse material, after police said he randomly stabbed a man in the neck at a Miami Beach park.

Miami Beach Police responded around 3 a.m., Sunday, to reports of a stabbing near Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue, where they found the victim bleeding heavily from the right side of his neck.

Officers and the victim applied pressure to the wound until Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said he underwent emergency surgery and was listed in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as Sebastian Tomas Datorre Rodriguez, later walked into the Miami Beach Police Department and admitted to the stabbing, police said.

Body camera footage captured the moment Datorre Rodriguez confessed to the chilling crime.

“I committed a couple felonies tonight. I just wanted to turn myself in,” Datorre Rodriguez told officers. “I wanna turn myself in, man. It’s a felony and if I’m in here for awhile. Life ain’t for me.”

Investigators recovered a bloodied kitchen knife on the sidewalk near the scene.

According to the arrest report, Datorre Rodriguez, who is autistic, told detectives he had been thinking about stabbing someone for several days and did not know the victim.

“This is the guy. Obviously, he admits to it,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess. “He wanted to randomly stab someone.”

The victim told police he was sleeping in the park when he was attacked and heard the suspect say, “There, gotcha,” before fleeing, according to the report.

“I planned this completely. I knew I wanted to commit a crime and I wanted it to be at least a felony offense to get some time,” Datorre Rodriguez said to officers. “I ran over here as soon as I stabbed him to self-report myself.”

Police said that while in custody, Datorre Rodriguez disclosed he possessed numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse material on his phone, which he said he obtained from the dark web and shared with others on Discord.

Police said he also admitted to distributing videos depicting sexual acts with animals.

Detectives confirmed the material met the criteria for child sexual abuse and bestiality.

Datorre Rodriguez was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Authorities told 7News that Datorre Rodriguez initially planned to stab a different man who he saw arguing with his girlfriend. When the couple got into their car and drove off, he then turned his attention to the sleeping victim.

“He wanted a change of scenery and not to burden his parents, therefore, he randomly selected a person that was asleep and stabbed him,” said Bess.

He faces charges including attempted second-degree murder, sexual performance by a child and engaging in sexual conduct with animals.

