KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach man has been arrested in connection with a November 2024 boat crash near Key West that resulted in the death of a young woman, authorities said.

According to officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Reinaldo Aquit, 48, was taken into custody Friday on a warrant charging him with nine offenses related to the crash, including one felony count of vessel homicide and eight misdemeanors.

The incident occurred on Nov. 7, 2024, during a Poker Run event when Aquit was operating a 39-foot speedboat with seven passengers traveling from Miami to Key West.

Authorities said Aquit was driving recklessly at high speeds and disregarded navigation rules while navigating the narrow Calda Channel north of Key West.

During a sharp turn, officials said Aquit’s vessel rolled over, ejecting six passengers.

Twenty-eight-year-old Stephanie Rodriguez of Hialeah sustained fatal injuries in the crash, while four other passengers were transported to area hospitals, including Jackson South Medical Center.

“The tragic death of this young woman was completely avoidable,” said Major Alberto Maza, South Bravo Regional Commander. “We continue to think of Ms. Rodriguez’s friends and family as they grieve her loss.”

