MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old Miami Beach man was arrested following an altercation with a doctor at Mount Sinai Hospital, where the victim serves as his mother’s physician, according to police.

Ventura Perez Del Castillo appeared before a judge, Tuesday.

The victim, 69-year-old Dr. Steven Silvers, also spoke during the court hearing and told his account of what happened.

“I was going to my office and, at 8:15 in the morning, I briefly had an interaction with this gentleman and then I turned to walk away and he jumped me from the back and beat me, and there’s clear video at Mount Sinai Hospital that shows this,” he said. “He was waiting in the hallway pacing, waiting for me and I know this because I had an international patient who was waiting in the area of the lobby by the elevators and she told my staff afterward, that she was very nervous as she saw this person walking up and down the hallways, up and down the hallways prior to me arriving.”

According to the arrest report, Del Castillo became upset about the doctor’s treatment of his mother and allegedly confronted him about negative Yelp reviews. The confrontation escalated when the doctor allegedly attempted to prevent Del Castillo from leaving the hospital, reportedly placing his foot in the elevator door.

Del Castillo claimed he acted in self-defense, stating that he picked up Silvers and body-slammed him, according to the arrest report. The report states that hospital personnel found Silvers unconscious on the floor when first responders arrived. He suffered a concussion, a hematoma and visible bruising, according to medical staff.

Witnesses reported seeing the two engage in a discussion about Silvers’ practices, but no threats were overheard. Security footage from the hospital confirmed the altercation, showing Del Castillo pushing Silvers before slamming him to the ground.

Del Castillo faces charges of aggravated battery and battery on an emergency medical care provider. He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Silvers was transported for medical assistance and reported being unaware of the details surrounding the incident.

