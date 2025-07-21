MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of killing his mother in a Miami Beach apartment appeared before a judge Monday morning.

Officials conducted a welfare check at the Blackstone Apartments Saturday night when they found bloodstains on the floor. Following a trail of blood stains on the floor, they arrived at a trash chute, where they would locate the body of Elizabeth Caruso. Police said she was found with severe neck injuries, almost to the point of decapitation.

Video obtained by 7News showcased the moments detectives arrested her son, 40-year-old Anthony Caruso, after he barricaded himself in his apartment for eight hours.

They say his mother flew in from New Jersey after she was concerned for her son’s well-being. She stayed with him at his apartment along 800 Washington Avenue in South Beach for a time before, police say, her son-in-law began to worry.

“She flew from out of state to check on her son, who, we believe, suffers from mental illness, and unfortunately, the conclusion wasn’t a happy one,” said Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Christopher Bess. “The complainant who called in a welfare check was actually [the] son-in-law of the victim, and the reason why he contacted police is because he had not heard from his mother-in-law in a couple of hours.”

Anthony Caruso was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center before appearing before a judge Monday morning.

Caruso initially appeared in bond court Monday morning; however, due to a clerical issue in the officer’s paperwork, he will appear again in the afternoon for a probable cause hearing.

“Police say you were arrested for a case where you where charged with second degree murder with a weapon,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer. “The victim is his mother. It says somebody threw her down the trash chute, but it doesn’t say who killed her!”

He is likely to be denied bail once the hearing concludes.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.