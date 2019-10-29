Miami Beach man accused of exposing himself during armed robbery

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have arrested a man for doing a perverted act against a woman he tried to rob.

Detectives said the incident happened along Tatum Waterway Drive, at around 1:14 p.m., Monday.

A woman trying to get home after doing laundry in her Miami Beach neighborhood said she had a frightening encounter with a stranger.

“Out of nowhere a man appeared. I don’t know where he came from. I didn’t even hear his footsteps,” she said in Spanish.

The victim doesn’t want to be identified to protect her privacy.

She said a man named David Furman, tried getting into her purse. At one point, he tried hitting it.

She reacted by screaming loudly.

“I thought he was going to take out a weapon. Then I noticed he was touching his private part and part of it was exposed,” she said. “When he heard me scream, he let go of me. Then he jumped a fence and ran away.”

Police found Furman near the 2000 block of 74th Street and arrested him.

Furman appeared in court Tuesday.

“Mr. Furman, you’re going to stay away from that victim,” the judge told him.

The judge gave him a bond and house arrest.

“You’re staying at least 500 feet away from her at all times. Do you understand?” The judge said.

“Yes, Your Honor,” Furman replied.

The victim said she now she lives scared.

“The advice I want everyone to follow is to be very careful,” she said. “Don’t get too comfortable.”

Furman has been charged with strong armed robbery as well as lewd and lascivious behavior.

