MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach man is accused of beating and strangling a woman inside her apartment before fleeing with her cellphone, keys and driver’s license, police said.

Yunior Suarez, 47, was arrested Thursday on charges including burglary with assault or battery, robbery, battery by strangulation and tampering with a victim, according to authorities.

Police said the incident happened May 23 at an apartment in the 500 block of Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach.

The victim told officers she had allowed Suarez to stay with her temporarily for about a month after he was evicted from a previous residence, but had told him earlier that day he needed to leave.

The victim told police the two were not romantically involved and that she was only helping him by providing shelter.

She also said Suarez was never given a key to the apartment and was not permitted to enter on his own.

According to the arrest affidavit, Suarez later returned to the apartment uninvited, locked the door behind him and began attacking the woman.

Investigators said he punched her in the head, slammed her head onto the floor multiple times and strangled her to the point she nearly lost consciousness.

The victim also told police Suarez struck her dog during the confrontation.

The woman was eventually able to grab a kitchen knife in self-defense, prompting Suarez to leave the apartment, police said.

Authorities said he fled with the victim’s cellphone, driver’s license and vehicle keys.

Police documented bruising, abrasions and other injuries on the victim.

Police said Suarez was later found sleeping inside the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.