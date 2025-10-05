MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach has lost its appeal to keep Ocean Drive’s rainbow crosswalk.

In a social media post Friday night, City Commissioner Alex Fernandez said the Florida Department of Transportation ruled in favor of removal of the crosswalk, which is located at the intersection of Ocean Drive and 12th Street.

FDOT officials said the crosswalk does not follow state traffic control standards.

Fernandez said the city will find other ways to celebrate inclusivity.

