MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach has lifted a precautionary boil water notice it had issued for a large swath of the city after a water main break in South Beach caused pressure to drop.

City officials on Sunday confirmed drinking water test results were satisfactory for two days in a row.

The boil water advisory was issued Thursday after a private contractor hit a water main along Sixth Street, near Alton Road.

Officials advise residents, businesses and visitors to allow the water to run for five minutes at each tap to flush the lines and to remember to include drinking fountains, ice makers and soda machines when flushing the lines.

