MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - With the summer heat setting new records, the City of Miami Beach has rolled out a cooling initiative for residents and visitors alike.

Offering relief from the sweltering temperatures, the city encourages people to take advantage of the air-conditioned comfort at any of its three library branches while enjoying a complimentary bottle of Proud Source Water.

The offer will be available on days when the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning for Miami-Dade County.

The cooling break is due in part to a partnership between the Miami-Dade Public Library System and PepsiCo Beverages North America and their recent 10-year plastic-free pouring rights agreement, which aims to provide a free aluminum, reusable bottle of Proud Source Water to library patrons.

“These unprecedented temperatures that we’ve been experiencing can result in illness or death, particularly in our most vulnerable populations,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez. “We want to thank PBNA and Proud Source, as well as the Miami-Dade Public Library System, for helping our many residents and visitors stay cool with this thoughtful gesture.”

Medical experts emphasize the importance of staying hydrated in high-temperature conditions. They recommend avoiding caffeine and alcohol while consuming plenty of water, seeking refuge in air-conditioned spaces, and minimizing direct sun exposure whenever possible.

Additional suggestions include reducing physical activity, taking breaks in shaded areas, and scheduling outdoor activities during cooler morning or evening hours.

Experts are also reminding people to not leave infants, children, or pets unattended in parked vehicles.

Participating branches of the Miami-Dade Public Library System include:

North Shore Branch Library

Address: 7501 Collins Ave.

Phone: 305.864.5392

Miami Beach Regional Library

Address: 227 22 Street

Phone: 305.535.4219

South Shore Branch Library

Address: 131 Alton Road

Phone: 305.535.4223

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.