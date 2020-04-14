Miami Beach leaders tour work-in-progress field hospital at convention center

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City leaders got a firsthand look at what will become a field hospital inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Pictures provided by the city on Tuesday captured officials wearing hard hats, as they toured the facility that is being transformed into an overflow space for patients with COVID-19.

The Florida National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers are working on the massive endeavor that will have 450 beds and can be used in case local hospitals reach capacity.

The field hospital is expected to be completed by the end of April.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

