MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the spring break season approaches, Miami Beach commissioners are set to meet Wednesday to strategize and implement measures aimed at curbing chaos and ensuring safety in the community, particularly in the popular South Beach area.

With March on the horizon, Wednesday’s meeting will focus on a range of measures ensure safety in Miami Beach. Commissioners will discuss several items, including limiting alcohol sales at night during the weekend, a spring break curfew, enforcing traffic infractions and expanding DUI checkpoints.

The focus for city leaders is to make South Beach safer for both residents and visitors.

On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at the Florida Sheriff’s Association Conference, acknowledging the historical challenges faced by Miami during spring break. He expressed support for local authorities and emphasized the need to maintain order during spring break.

“We’ve seen some of the things that have happened in Miami Beach. We have resources available. We want to work proactively with the local jurisdictions,” remarked Gov. DeSantis. “Spring break is what it is, but it should not be impeding the function of businesses in the area. It should not be impacting the quality of life of our residents. So, you have our support at the state level to do what you need to do to make sure the quality of life of your residents are maintained and order in the streets is maintained and businesses are able to function appropriately like they should.”

Statistics reveal that over the past five years, there have been 22 shootings during spring break in Miami Beach, including three in 2023 and eight in 2022.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner told 7News that he is in contact with Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies, to help with crowd control during spring break.

The proposed measures will be put to a vote during Wednesday’s commissioner meeting, which is expected to last into the night.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.