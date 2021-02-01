Miami Beach leaders pledge to step up police presence following violent crimes

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A string of violent crimes in Miami Beach, including a shooting along busy Washington Avenue, have prompted city leaders to pledge they will be stepping up police presence in the popular tourist destination.

Speaking with reporters Monday afternoon, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber did not mince words when he addressed the incidents that have raised lingering questions about safety in South Beach.

“What we saw over this weekend, what we’ve seen peeking its head up, or sometimes more than that, is just absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

This is video of Sunday night’s Washington Ave. shooting on South Beach. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/QbtGRMH6nJ — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 1, 2021

The mayor was referring to the chilling moments when, police said, some sort of argument spilled out onto Washington Avenue and led a man to open fire along the 700 block of Washington Avenue, sending a woman and two men to the hospital, Sunday night.

Gelber said the city will move swiftly in an attempt to make the streets of South Beach safe.

“We’re going to substantially increase the police force going forward,” he said. “I think, within 24 hours, 48 hours, we’re gonna have dozens of more police officers enforcing every ordinance we have.”

Current situation in the South of 5th neighborhood of Miami Beach…Prime Italian restaurant and other well known spots included within crime scene. @MiamiBeachPD @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/6i6uTuaci5 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 30, 2021

Monday’s news conference, held outside Miami Beach Police headquarters, comes days after, police said, an accidental shooting at the upscale restaurant Prime Italian, located south of Fifth Street, sent a man to the hospital with a leg injury.

One day earlier, three women in their 20s, who were visiting Miami Beach from Ohio, were targeted by an armed robber in broad daylight along the 500 block of 15th Street.

“He stepped out of the car, and he had a gun,” said one of the victims, who asked not to be identified.

3 women from Ohio were robbed at gunpoint this morning as they tried to walk to breakfast on South Beach. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/b969mXQjaL — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 30, 2021

Police later arrested the suspect, identified as Tajani Shepard.

When asked if he has a message for the parents of the victims of Friday’s robbery, Gelber replied, “I’d apologize. I’m a parent. I have two daughters, 20 and 22.”

When asked if he would let his daughters go to South Beach, the mayor said, “No, my kids, I never let — I don’t send my kids to Ocean Drive.”

During the conference, Gelber stressed the crackdown on violent crimes begins now.

“This is not an ‘anything goes’ city. There are other cities like that. That’s how they advertise themselves; that’s who they say they are. We are not that city,” he said.

