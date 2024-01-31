MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the spring break season approaches, Miami Beach commissioners gathered on Wednesday to strategize and implement measures aimed at curbing chaos and ensuring safety in the community, particularly in the popular South Beach area.

With March on the horizon, Wednesday’s meeting focused on a range of measures ensure safety in Miami Beach. Commissioners discussed several items, including limiting alcohol sales at night during the weekend, a spring break curfew, enforcing traffic infractions and expanding DUI checkpoints.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner told 7News that he is in contact with several law enforcement agencies to help with crowd control during spring break. Additionally, he spoke about added safety implementations.

“We’re gonna shut down our parking garages at 6 p.m., we’re gonna raise the parking rates to $100,” said Mayor Meiner. “I wanna have some levels of secure perimeters to make sure guns and weapons cannot get through. We’re taking out all the stops not only Miami Beach Police being out there, I’ve been talking with the state, having Florida Highway Patrol, the county. We’re going full force to make sure we don’t have the issues that we’ve had in the years past.”

As the commissioner meeting unfolded, leaders came forward with ideas for traffic control, which may include ferry and helicopter services.

“You have thousands of people on the streets so we’re trying to keep it more manageable,” said the Miami Beach mayor.

The focal point for city leaders is to make South Beach safer for both residents and visitors.

Statistics reveal that over the past five years, there have been 22 shootings during spring break in Miami Beach, including three in 2023 and eight in 2022. Commissioners consulted with police chiefs at Wednesday’s meeting to ensure they are taking the proper steps.

“The plan we have in place has been vetted up and down with my senior staff,” said one police officer at the meeting. “I’ve been spoken to with the city manager and a city leader in administration and we’re very comfortable with it and confident that, if implemented the way we would like to implement it, will make a positive difference this year.”

On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at the Florida Sheriff’s Association Conference, acknowledging the historical challenges faced by Miami during spring break. He expressed support for local authorities and emphasized the need to maintain order during spring break.

“We’ve seen some of the things that have happened in Miami Beach. We have resources available. We want to work proactively with the local jurisdictions,” remarked Gov. DeSantis. “Spring break is what it is, but it should not be impeding the function of businesses in the area. It should not be impacting the quality of life of our residents. So, you have our support at the state level to do what you need to do to make sure the quality of life of your residents are maintained and order in the streets is maintained and businesses are able to function appropriately like they should.”

The proposed measures will be put to a vote during Wednesday’s commissioner meeting, which is expected to last into the night.

