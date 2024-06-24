The City of Miami Beach and Poseidon Ferry have teamed up for a yearlong water taxi pilot program to transport passengers between Miami and Miami Beach.

The service, starting Sunday, is aimed at reducing traffic congestion, according to Miami Beach officials.

“The purpose of this cross-bay water taxi service is to provide commuters with a public transportation option to help decongest our roadways and help the city meet its long-term strategic goal of becoming less car-centric,” said Transportation and Mobility Director and Interim Parking Director José R. González.

Stops will be made at Maurice Gibb Memorial Park in Miami Beach and the Venetian Marina & Yacht Club in Miami.

The program will operate daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and costs $5 for residents and $12 for non-residents.

The city said it is subsidizing the program with $600,000 and is looking for further grants to expand the program.

“Our goal is to make your daily commute smoother by alleviating traffic congestion,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “Long-term I envision a cost-effective water taxi service that will efficiently transport people not only to neighboring Miami but north and south throughout Miami Beach.”

