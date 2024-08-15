MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - August began the start of “Operation Summer Relief,” a month-long initiative to support Miami Beach’s homeless population.

The initiative, which began on August 1, is designed to encourage individuals to take advantage of available services, including shelters, regular meals, and treatment for mental illness and addiction.

Mayor Steven Meiner, alongside city commissioners and community leaders, introduced the program during a press conference outside Miami Beach City Hall last month.

“During the month of August, Miami Beach will see an extra boost in efforts and resources dedicated to addressing homelessness with a goal of not having any homeless person living on our streets,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner in a press release. “My initiative aims to help the homeless and provide a lifeline, but we will also vigorously enforce our laws against sleeping on public property.”

The initiative features a community action team comprised of city staff, healthcare professionals, nonprofit organizations, business representatives, and volunteers.

The team will distribute water, provide access to medical care and shelter, and offer social services and information on additional resources.

Regular updates will be provided to the mayor and city commission throughout the month, with a final report detailing the program’s outcomes, successes, and areas for improvement.

