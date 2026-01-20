MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach has launched a free commuter water taxi service connecting the city’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood to downtown Miami, offering a new transit option across Biscayne Bay.

The service began operating Tuesday, with departures from the Maurice Gibb Memorial Park dock at 1790 Purdy Ave. and the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club, also known as Sea Isle Marina, at 1635 N. Bayshore Drive in Miami.

“I am proud to lead this initiative as we finally utilize our greatest natural asset, our waterways, to provide a reliable alternative for commuters,” Mayor Steven Meiner said in a statement.

The commuter-based service runs about every hour on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., then about every 30 minutes from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is not operating on weekends initially.

Miami Beach officials said the 40-foot vessels can carry up to 55 passengers each.

City leaders pointed to the popularity of water taxis during the past two years of Art Week Miami Beach as a sign of demand.

Miami Beach already offers free trolley service throughout the city and a free on-demand option in parts of Mid Beach and North Beach through a partnership with Freebee. Officials said those services are intended to help riders connect to the new water taxi route.

