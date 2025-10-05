MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials are advising residents against swimming in parts of Miami Beach.

A precautionary “no contact with water” advisory is in effect this weekend for waters by 77th Street, Tatum Waterway and Park View Island.

Officials said they issued the advisory due to a city sanitary sewer force main break near 800 77th St.

The advisory recommends those in the area should refrain from swimming or engaging in recreational water activity until it is lifted.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.