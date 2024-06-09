MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach joined cities worldwide this weekend to celebrate World Ocean Day.

The community dove into the Fourth Annual World Ocean Day Celebration, presented by Ocean Bank.

More than 20 local and national organizations and artists collaborated Saturday on a day of community engagement.

“We always hear the Amazon is the lungs of the ocean, but the ocean is truly the dominant feature that, you know, sustains life, absorbs [carbon dioxide], so everything that we can do to preserve the ocean and really start to diminish our very negative footprint,” said Mike Gibaldi, vice chair of the Miami Chapter of the Surf Rider Foundation.

Along with a beach cleanup, participants had the option of joining in a paddle out and Pilates on the beach.

