MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach unveiled a new street sign on Tuesday, honoring the life of a local rabbi.

The city hosted an unveiling ceremony to announce a new sign and portion of the street being named after Rabbi Grosz.

Grosz was a holocaust survivor and a central figure in Miami Beach’s Jewish community, serving as a mentor and spiritual leader for many.

“He was able to connect with everyone,” said City of Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “With the younger generation, taking the lessons he learned, not just from Jewish history, and the evil that he lived with, persevered, but also taking the torah with him and be able to teach the next generation.”

Grosz arrived in in Miami Beach in 1982, and passed away in January.

