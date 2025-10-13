MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach is naming a street in honor of four-time Grammy winner Gloria Estefan.

The event took place at Ocean Drive and 13th Street on Monday morning where Gloria was accompanied by her husband, Emilio, to take in the big moment.

“I am just so honored to get my own way and not just at home,” said Gloria.

The group held a ribbon cutting in front of the Cardozo Hotel for the sign that read “Gloria Estefan Way.”

“I feel blessed to have been able to share our music with the world!” said Gloria.

The Queen of Latin Pop is well known for hits such as “Turn the Beat Around,” “Words Get in the Way,” and “Conga.” She reminisced on her start in music and how Miami became her launch point.

“We were formed in Miami. I don’t think we could have sounded like we sound anywhere else in this nation. There was an audience for it here in Miami that gave us acceptance and love and told us, ‘Yes, we like this,'” said Gloria.

Emilio said that as a little girl, Gloria would often visit Miami Beach with her father, dreaming of one day where she could experience the American dream.

“Today is the day you told your father you would buy this hotel. You were 6 years old. You bought the hotel and now who is to say that, dreams come true,” he said.

“I think visualization is an important part of all our lives,” said Gloria.

Other local officials also came out to show support to the music legend.

“More than anyone, you are the sound of Miami,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“Emilio, Gloria, thank you for what you have given us,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle.

The global superstar said she was honored by the event.

“I never thought I’d like to be stepped on so much as now and you will be walking all over me and I’m [going to] love every minute of it and I thank you each and everyone of you,” she said.

