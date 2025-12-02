MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach unveiled a high honor for a Miami local.

Officials rolled out “Norman Braman Way” for car sales mogul Norman Braman.

The street sign will be located on 17th Street between Washington Avenue and Alton Road.

Braman, who is known as an “auto magnet,” said he’s happy to keep his legacy going.

“I’m on my 94th birthday so to have this occur is so meaningful and important to me,” he said.

Local officials like Miami Beach Mayor Steven Miener and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava attended the unveiling. City officials say Braman was partly responsible for bringing Art Basel to Miami Beach back in 2002 and that he lives up to his famous quote of “inspiring life of service.”

“I’ve had a great deal of success, and to share that success, create a legacy for my family, means everything in the world to me,” said Braman.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.