MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Historic Preservation Board of Miami Beach met for a hearing to make a decision that would determine the future of a cherished historic landmark.

The owners of the Ritz-Carlton and Sagamore hotels made a third attempt on Tuesday morning after the proposal for the construction of a towering 15-story, 200-foot-tall modern condominium complex was rejected twice. The new building would be within the heart of Miami Beach’s cherished Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue Historic Preservation District which has residents thinking out the future of their neighborhood.

The community worried that the proposed high tower would obstruct cherished views, cast shadows over public spaces, and significantly impact the historic buildings that define this revered district.

The historic district is home to iconic Art Deco treasures, including the renowned National, Delano, and Ritz Plaza hotels. The likelihood of a colossal, out-of-scale tower rising in the middle of these picture-postcard historic structures raised concerns about the potential erasure of Miami Beach’s rich history and cultural heritage.

Philip Garofalo, who is against the proposal, said the building would not be suitable in the neighborhood.

“It does not fit here. Not at all,” he stated. “We’re very concerned about that and concerned about setting a precedent. Once you let this one go by, you’ll see. There’ll be more towers and then why would people come to Miami Beach? There’s history here.”

Although many disagree with the new proposal, Peter Kanavos, the co-owner of the Ritz-Carlton and Sagamore Hotels, believes that, architecturally, the buildings would be compatible with the surrounding structures.

“We are in complete conformance with the heights, the setbacks, the massing, and everything of our neighbors,” he said. “In other words, there’s nothing that we’re doing that is an anomaly. We’re completely compatible with everything around us.”

Adding to the climate of change in the area, the owners of the Clevelander Hotel and Bar on Ocean Drive recently revealed plans to replace the popular nightlife venue with a high-end restaurant and a towering 30-story residential building. Although not part of the ongoing Historic Preservation Board meeting, this announcement emphasizes the evolving landscape in Miami Beach.

