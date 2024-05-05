MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of students joined forces this weekend to clean up a cemetery where heroes have been laid to rest.

Miami City Cemetery is a landmark where more than 300 military service members are buried.

On Saturday, students from Miami Beach High School answered a call to action by South Florida veterans to restore honor to the landmark by cleaning up and raising grave markers that have been neglected for years.

“We have adopted this city cemetery because we have hundreds of graves here that are not being taken care of,” said a veteran.

“They don’t get as much recognition as they should in the world, and I feel like, once in a while, it’s useful to clean their headstones and know their story,” said a dtudent.

The students received community service hours. The gesture of respect also comes just in time for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.

