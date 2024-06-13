MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - In response to severe flooding across Miami Beach, several towing companies are offering their services free of charge to assist residents with stalled vehicles.

Tremont Towing is providing free removal of vehicles from floodwaters to the side of the road or the nearest safe location. Residents in need can call 305-672-2395 for assistance through the end of the day.

Beach Towing is also extending free services today. Their contact number is 305-534-2128.

For vehicles on City of Miami Beach property or general towing questions or concerns, residents can contact the city’s parking hotline at 305-604-4785.

Due to the high volume of service calls, towing companies are requesting patience as they work to respond to each call. The free tows are only to the immediate safest location out of the water.

Residents are urged to stay safe and avoid driving through flooded areas if possible.

