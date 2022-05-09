MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A purring engine in Miami Beach led to an adorable rescue this weekend.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a call of a kitten stuck inside a car engine compartment, Sunday morning.

Luckily for the feline. the car was parked.

The fire team was able to safely remove the kitten and take a couple of pictures with the fuzzy stowaway.

