MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach firefighters made an adorable rescue after a woman heard a cat’s meows under the hood of her car.

Crews gently removed the kitten from the vehicle parked in the area of Meridian Avenue and Seventh Street, Sunday morning.

The vehicle’s owner, Maria Maroquin, said she’s certain the fightened feline had been trapped there for at least a day.

“I thought it was there yesterday, but then it didn’t make any noise. I thought it escaped,” she said. “This morning, we were walking the dogs, and we heard meowing again.”

The kitten was taken to the fire station, but the story doesn’t end there. The firefighter who rescued the feline is going to adopt it for his daughter, who fosters kittens.

