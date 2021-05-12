Miami Beach firefighters honored by officials for saving elderly man from scammers

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Miami Beach first responders received a special tribute.

This group of selfless heroes was honored Wednesday by the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce at its 7th Annual Heroes Breakfast.

Two firefighters in particular were recognized for going above and beyond.

The pair was in the right place, at the right time, saving an elderly man from giving thousands of dollars to scammers while they just happened to be in his home giving him the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That teamwork … allowed us to save the money,” said Ryan Yuhr.

“We love what we do, we love helping people,” said Armando Albadalejo.

The event continues the chamber’s tradition of recognizing the accomplishments of outstanding individuals doing brave work in the community.

