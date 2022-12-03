KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida firefighters have answered a local church’s prayers days after hundreds of Christmas trees that the house of worship ordered for their annual fundraiser never came.

Miami Beach firefighters spread some holiday cheer on Friday.

7News cameras captured Victor White, vice president of the Miami Beach Firefighters Benevolent Association, as he met Eric Labrador, who manages the church’s Christmas tree tent.

“Thank you, guys, for coming out, and I hope it helps,” said White.

The first responders loaded about 110 trees into two trucks to take to Key Biscayne Community Church.

“Now I’m starting to see the good, you know, and that’s really bringing a lot of joy to me, because this really hurt,” said Labrador. “It’s hurt me and my family and my community.”

“This is a moving story that we feel we can still meet our goal and help them meet theirs,” said White.

Several months ago, the church had placed a big order with a tree broker from out of state months ago, putting down more than $34,000.

Sadly, those trees were never delivered, and church officials have not gotten back the money, either.

Labrador said the worst part is that the tree sale is their big fundraiser.

“A long time ago, a gentleman in this community told me, ‘Eric, there’s a lot more good people in the world than bad,’ so I truly believe that,” he said.

The Miami Beach Firefighters Benevolent Association stepped up. White said they understand a thing or two about fundraisers, as they are they are currently selling trees for their toy drive.

But when they heard what happened to the church, White said, they wanted to help.

“From our Benevolent text chat, the WSVN article was shared, so we had full context of what was happening,” he said.

The two groups connected Friday. Thirty of the trees were donated, and the rest will be on consignment. That way, they both do not miss out on raising money for their causes.

“We know, just in setting it up, how tough it’s been to get this going, so I can understand their frustration in not having the trees delivered, especially because they’ve been doing it for years,” said White.

“I really feel blessed, because as you know, the church in this community has been hit pretty hard for Christmas, and I just see the goodness of the community,” said Labrador.

The Miami Beach Firefighters Benevolent Association is not the only group lending a helping hand to the church. Late Friday night, they are expected to receive additional trees from Bella Christmas Trees.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.