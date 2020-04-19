Miami Beach firefighters, cops surprise 9-year-old with birthday parade

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After her more traditional birthday party was cancelled, a 9-year-old Miami Beach girl received a festive surprise visit from some thoughtful first responders.

The coronavirus may have stolen Anna Ortiz’s ninth birthday bash, but members of Miami Beach Fire Rescue and Police departments came to the rescue this weekend.

Ortiz was left nearly at a loss for words when she saw the men and women in uniform staging a parade outside her home.

“Super surprised,” she said.

Her parents, Niccole Jury and Robert Ashenoff, said they partnered up with Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue to mark the joyous occasion.

Since the family lives directly across the street from the fire department, it was only fitting to call the cavalry.

“Any chance we get to be a part of a child’s birthday, or any day that a child comes by the station, it’s really special for us,” said Miami Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Paul Johnson, “because we remember when we were kids and how special it was for us.”

Ortiz’s parents said they’re very friendly with the firefighters at Fire Station 1, and they’re thankful they were able to pull it all off.

“We are super, super grateful for them, for the support that not only the fire department, but the police department, is giving not only us but our community,” said Jury.

“We’re in this situation that’s uncontrollable, so to come through like they did for us, it was just amazing,” said Ashenoff.

Not only did the newly minted 9-year-old princess get a mini-parade; she also got some new birthday wheels.

“I’m very exited that I have a bike now,” she said.

But having police officers and firefighters deliver birthday wishes to her was the present that’s making this celebration one this special young girl will always remember.

