MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - In a show of solidarity, eight dedicated members of the Miami Beach Fire Department are gearing up for an overseas mission to provide vital assistance to those trapped in the war-torn region of Gaza.

Their mission is to stand in for the Israeli first responders who have been called to military service following the recent surprise attack by Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7.

These firefighters will be stationed in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, or Haifa, depending on the specific needs, through the Emergency Volunteers Project. This project serves the critical purpose of aiding the State of Israel during times of emergency.

Notably, this mission isn’t the first of its kind. Several other South Florida firefighters have previously volunteered for two-week deployments to provide crucial support in similar challenging circumstances.

“We’ve been running maybe three to four calls a day,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Captain Jason Friedman, who embarked on a two-week deployment in October.

This mission occurs amidst a challenging time when incidents of anti-semitism have been on the rise in South Florida.

Members of Miami’s Jewish community recently gathered for an evening of prayer on the 85th anniversary of “Kristallnacht,” a solemn occasion known as the “Night of Broken Glass.”

“Since the war in Israel began, we have seen antisemitism skyrocket to new and dangerous heights, both in America and around the world,” said a speaker at the event in Miami Beach.

The trend prompted Florida lawmakers to convene a special session aimed at enhancing safety measures for the Jewish community. The proposed measures aim to allocate $25 million in emergency funding to Jewish day schools and preschools to bolster security and protect the children attending these institutions. This funding will be directed towards installing safety features like shatter-proof windows and security cameras.

Additionally, $10 million will be allocated to safeguard nonprofits, including houses of worship, museums, and community centers, which are increasingly under threat due to rising concerns over terrorism.

Sunday night, Rabbi Yossi Harlig from the Chabad of Kendall in Pinecrest and David Schachter, a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor from Miami, traveled to Tallahassee to give the invocation and prayer for Monday’s special legislative session.

“Being Jewish is something to be proud of. Being Jewish is something that a Jew should feel like he can live his life as a Jew and not have to be scared, and feel like our elected officials are there to back us if, God forbid, there is any hate, to make sure to get rid of it right away,” said Harlig. “You know, it goes from speech and right away, unfortunately, sometimes from speech and hateful speech can go into action, and that’s what we hope they’re going to get that message from us, because we can’t be silent. ‘Never again’ is here today.”

As firefighters prepare to embark on their two-week journey, it’s important to note that this mission marks the first time city firefighters will be traveling to an active war zone.

