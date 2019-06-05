Miami Beach firefighter helps push elderly man in electric wheelchair to safety after it malfunctions

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach firefighter went above and beyond to help a citizen in need.

Miami Beach Fire shared the heartwarming video on Twitter, Tuesday morning.

Bishop, a rookie firefighter, helped push an elderly man’s electric wheelchair after it broke down in South Beach.

We spotted an elderly citizen whose wheelchair broke down in South Beach. With no power to his chair, the only option left was for Rookie Firefighter Bishop to walk him back home. Happy to say he made it back safely & his wheelchair is fully functional again! pic.twitter.com/BlfmeLqfe1 — Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) June 4, 2019

“Happy to say he made it back safely & his wheelchair is fully functional again!” the department wrote.

The video was quickly met with positive reactions.

“SO awesome!” one user wrote.

“This is what America is about,” another user added.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.