MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Fire Department has a cute new addition to the team, as part of a different way of support.

“Deco” was welcomed as the department’s first ever emotional support K-9.

Detectives say he is able to sniff out emotional distress and offer firefighters a moment of comfort, making it easier to open up about the challenges faced with the job.

Deco became the first dog adopted from Miami-Dade Animal Shelter to transition directly into the fire service.

