MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Fire Department has a cute new addition to the team, as part of a different way of support.

“Deco” was welcomed as the department’s first ever emotional support K-9.

Detectives say he is able to sniff out emotional distress and offer firefighters a moment of comfort, making it easier to open up about the challenges faced with the job.

Deco became the first dog adopted from Miami-Dade Animal Shelter to transition directly into the fire service.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox