MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Fire Department has added its first-ever search and rescue K-9 to the team.

Salsa, a 3-year-old Labrador retriever, is partnered with Firefighter Stephany Marcos, who joined the department in April 2022.

Earlier this year, the duo achieved certification as a Live Find K-9 Search Team, making them part of Florida Task Force 1, a specialized unit trained for critical search and rescue missions statewide and beyond.

Salsa is stationed at Miami Beach Fire Station 2, where she is adjusting to station life.

Firefighter Marcos has been acclimating Salsa to various environments to develop resilience and adaptability, essential traits for high-stress rescue situations.

“Having a Search and Rescue K-9 like Salsa is an asset to our department,” Miami Beach Fire Chief Digna Abello said in a press release. “With the combined efforts of Salsa and Firefighter Marcos, we’re more prepared to respond effectively to search and rescue emergencies.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.