MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Fire Department is stepping up emergency care with the addition of mobile ultrasound technology, making it the first fire department in Miami-Dade County to use Point of Care Ultrasound in the field.

The handheld device lets firefighters perform real-time ultrasounds during emergencies, like cardiac arrests and serious injuries, giving them a clearer picture of a patient’s condition before they get to the hospital.

The POCUS unit will be kept in the EMS shift captain’s vehicle so multiple units and shifts can access it when needed.

Firefighters have been trained on how to use the technology by Dr. Benjamin Abo, an EMS physician and medical director in Florida.

“Advancing our pre-hospital care is a priority for our department,” said Fire Chief Digna Abello in a press release. “With the addition of POCUS, we can provide life-saving imaging for patients, allowing the opportunity to make critical interventions in real time.”

Officials say having ultrasound imaging on hand will help firefighters assess patients on the spot, track their response to treatment, and make faster decisions before getting them to a hospital.

