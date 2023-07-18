MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputy Chief of Police Wayne Jones could become the first Black police chief in the city’s 108-year history if approved by the city commission.

City Manager Alina Hudak announced the appointment on Monday, stating that Jones, a dedicated 27-year veteran of the department, is the “right person at the right time” for the position.

Pending approval by the City Commission on July 26, Jones is expected to assume the role in September, replacing retiring Chief Richard Clements.

Hudak has expressed her confidence in Jones’ leadership abilities and said it is intended for Clements to serve as an adviser during the transition period until October 31.

This significant move highlights the city’s commitment to embracing diversity and represents a historic milestone for the Miami Beach Police Department.

“Throughout the interview process, members of the command staff consistently expressed their support and respect for [Jones] in his role as Deputy Chief and potential future role,” Hudak said. “I believe strongly in the value of longevity, tradition and commitment.”

