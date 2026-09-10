MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach city commissioners have voted to re-examine safeguards in their license plate readers from state roads.

In an unanimous vote, Thursday morning, commissioners decided to task Miami Beach Police and city officials with creating a three-point plan when it comes to their already-installed license plate readers.

It’s the latest development on the hot-button topic that has ignited a debate pitting security against privacy concerns.

Thursday’s vote comes days after city officials learned they would have 30 days to remove all license plate readers from state roads citywide. Otherwise, Florida Department of Transportation crews would come in and do so.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner is a supporter of the Flock cameras, arguing they have been crucial in helping local law enforcement fight crime.

“People in the police department tell me without this technology, it’ll open up the flood gates for criminals,” he said. “If a car right now is — lets say wanted — a license plate reader gets a hit or there’s a stolen vehicle, right now, that car can be traced. Without this technology, we lose that ability.”

But opponents are worried about privacy concerns when it comes to the constant monitoring these cameras provide.

On Thursday, city commissioners met in the middle, laying out a plan to enhance safety measures in the already existing license plate reader systems.

“So my item, just to be clear, is to, one, address the privacy concerns. but also to find a way that we can continue utilizing this technology in an effective way,” said Meiner. “And my item looks at, instead of the state roads, we’re trying to get an extension from the state, we’re trying to get some modifications. We’ll see if that happens, but if it doesn’t, to be able to utilize people who have private property who volunteer. Obviously, we’re not forcing it on anybody. That would be illegal.”

“The existing license plate readers would be fully operational. Police can continue to use them to catch criminals, find stolen cars, missing people,” said Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones said keeping the cameras active is important to the city.

“Finding types of ways to maintain the integrity of our license plate reader network is important to us,” he said.

The next city commission meeting is set for Oct. 14. That’s when city officials are set to come back with plans for the following three matters:

Come up with an outline to enhance the privacy safeguards already in place with these license plate readers.

Determine whether or not the city has the ability to move these cameras from state roads to private property.

Determine whether a $50,000 budget would allow the city to move these cameras.

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