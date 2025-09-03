MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach commissioners are set to meet Wednesday to discuss the state’s crosswalk controversy as municipalities have one day to decided whether they’ll get rid of the colorful, symbolic messages or risk losing state funding.

Leading up to the highly anticipated meeting hundreds of people marched along Washington Avenue over the weekend, carrying rainbow flags and signs.

“I believe in freedom of expression and I think all rights are human rights,” said protester, Jo Manning.

Protesters are pushing back against the states order to erase a rainbow painted pride crosswalk and other street art in the city.

The Florida Department of Transportation has ordered all municipalities to remove street art related to social, political or ideological beliefs or risk losing state funding.

Miami Beach city officials will decide whether to remove its crosswalk at 12th street and Ocean Drive or fight the order.

Protesters said state officials just want to cover up beliefs that do not align with their own.

“They are trying to erase the LGBTQ+ plus community,” said protester, Karen Matroni.

“It’s about the first amendment. It’s about the freedom of speech and of course it’s about equality,” said Julie, protester.

In a June memo from FDOT, officials pointed to safety concerns over pavement markings but Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava disagrees.

“It’s not even a safety concern because actually these are proven to be safer for pedestrians,” said Cava.

Miami beach joins cities like Fort Lauderdale which has its own pride crosswalk some residents walk to see protected along Sebastian street and A1A.

The original rainbow crosswalk was painted to honor the 49 people killed at a gay nightclub in Orlando back in 2016 while state officials have already painted over the crosswalk, protesters still gather to color in with chalk; even though its temporary, they say, its message lasts.

