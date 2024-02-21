MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Miami Beach is set to address spring break concerns in a commissioner meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

At 8:30 a.m., commissioners will deliberate on potential measures, including urging Miami-Dade County to reconsider limiting eastbound traffic on the Venetian Causeway to non-residents during March’s spring break season. This traffic restriction would ease the burden on local residents.

Additionally, a vote on Ordinance R5 K, which would increase the flat parking rate to $100 on the two highest-impact weekends in March.

In January, Miami Beach officials outlined methods to deter chaos during spring break, which will include security and DUI checkpoints, increased towing fees and license plate readers on east MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways.

The meeting is expected to last several hours as commissioners will discuss other items on their agenda.

